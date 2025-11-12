Karnataka High Court Eases Travel Restrictions on RCB Marketing Head

The Karnataka High Court has modified a significant bail condition for Nikhil Sosale, the Marketing Head of IPL's Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who is implicated in the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede case. The previously imposed ban on Sosale's travel outside Bengaluru has been eased after he presented a case for his professional necessity to travel across India.

Sosale was apprehended on June 6 following the tragic incident on June 4, where a crowd surge at the stadium resulted in 11 deaths. He was released on bail six days later, which included stringent conditions preventing his travel beyond the city limits. After Sosale's petition, the court recognized the merits of his argument, primarily his professional obligation demanding frequent countrywide travel.

The bench agreed to relax his travel restrictions, contingent on his commitment to continually update the investigating officer regarding his movements. However, the court maintained the requirement for Sosale to surrender his passport, ensuring he remains restricted from international travel.

