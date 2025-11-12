Left Menu

Uniting Against Terror: Empowering J-K's Youth for Peace

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha highlights terrorism as the main threat to peace and development. Speaking at the Islamic University of Science and Technology, Sinha urged the public to help identify elements supporting terror and emphasized the importance of unity and peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:39 IST
Uniting Against Terror: Empowering J-K's Youth for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called upon citizens to assist security forces in identifying individuals supporting terrorism, which he named as the paramount threat to peace and development in the region. Speaking at the Islamic University of Science and Technology in Awantipora, he paid homage to victims of the Red Fort attack.

Sinha emphasized that terrorism not only breeds hatred and violence but also undermines societal unity and brotherhood. He lamented over the extensive impact terrorism has had on the youth of Jammu and Kashmir over the past three decades, though he praised current youth for pursuing their dreams despite these challenges.

The Lieutenant Governor urged collective responsibility in dismantling the terror networks. He noted that Jammu and Kashmir has enjoyed significant peace in recent years, with an increase in peace stakeholders, and encouraged continued public support for sustained security improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Forge Ahead with New Roadmap

Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Forge Ahead with New Roadmap

 Canada
2
Spain and China Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Economic Shifts

Spain and China Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Economic Shifts

 Global
3
Political Storm in Maharashtra: Opposition Slams BJP Over Drug Case Inductions

Political Storm in Maharashtra: Opposition Slams BJP Over Drug Case Inductio...

 India
4
Laura Wolvaardt Shines as ICC's Player of the Month

Laura Wolvaardt Shines as ICC's Player of the Month

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025