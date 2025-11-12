Uniting Against Terror: Empowering J-K's Youth for Peace

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called upon citizens to assist security forces in identifying individuals supporting terrorism, which he named as the paramount threat to peace and development in the region. Speaking at the Islamic University of Science and Technology in Awantipora, he paid homage to victims of the Red Fort attack.

Sinha emphasized that terrorism not only breeds hatred and violence but also undermines societal unity and brotherhood. He lamented over the extensive impact terrorism has had on the youth of Jammu and Kashmir over the past three decades, though he praised current youth for pursuing their dreams despite these challenges.

The Lieutenant Governor urged collective responsibility in dismantling the terror networks. He noted that Jammu and Kashmir has enjoyed significant peace in recent years, with an increase in peace stakeholders, and encouraged continued public support for sustained security improvements.

