Supreme Court Presses Action on Delhi-NCR Pollution Crisis

The Supreme Court has demanded swift responses from Punjab and Haryana to tackle stubble burning, which exacerbates Delhi-NCR’s air pollution. The Graded Response Action Plan and monitoring of air quality are under scrutiny, with the court seeking proactive measures and accountability from regional authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated a response from the Punjab and Haryana governments concerning their efforts to control stubble burning, which is worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR.

A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai will review the plea on November 17, having highlighted the urgent need for measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address the deteriorating situation.

Senior advocate Aprajita Singh emphasized the widespread stubble burning and its significant impact, urging for immediate compliance with court orders while expressing concerns about non-functional air quality monitoring stations during Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

