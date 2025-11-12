Supreme Court Presses Action on Delhi-NCR Pollution Crisis
The Supreme Court has demanded swift responses from Punjab and Haryana to tackle stubble burning, which exacerbates Delhi-NCR’s air pollution. The Graded Response Action Plan and monitoring of air quality are under scrutiny, with the court seeking proactive measures and accountability from regional authorities.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has mandated a response from the Punjab and Haryana governments concerning their efforts to control stubble burning, which is worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR.
A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai will review the plea on November 17, having highlighted the urgent need for measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address the deteriorating situation.
Senior advocate Aprajita Singh emphasized the widespread stubble burning and its significant impact, urging for immediate compliance with court orders while expressing concerns about non-functional air quality monitoring stations during Diwali.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ferozepur-Patti Line: Boosting Connectivity & Economy in Punjab
Haryana's Operation Trackdown: Decisive Blow to Organized Crime
Haryana Police's 'Operation Crackdown' and 'Operation Trackdown' Nab 1,660 Criminals
J-K Police detain Haryana preacher in connection with terror module operating from Faridabad, bring him to Srinagar: officials.
Empowering Gen Alpha: Haryana Police's Initiative on Cyber Safety and Social Responsibility