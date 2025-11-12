Left Menu

Red Fort Plot Foiled: Police Uncover Terror Module's Plans

Authorities thwarted a terror plot targeting Delhi's Red Fort on Republic Day, linked to a busted module involving Dr. Muzammil Ganaie. Investigations revealed connections to foreign handlers, large-scale amassing of explosives, and coordinated reconnaissance. Security has been intensified as arrests continue, with forensic analyses ongoing.

Authorities have disrupted a significant terror plot that aimed to target Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Republic Day. The plan was linked to a recently dismantled terror module, with Dr. Muzammil Ganaie at the center of investigations, highlighting his repeated reconnaissance missions in January.

Police discovered that Dr. Umar and Dr. Muzammil traveled to Turkey, raising suspicions about foreign links. A Hyundai i20 car explosion resulted in casualties, uncovering connections between suspects and international terror networks.

Significant amounts of explosive materials were seized in the operation spanning multiple states. Forensic experts are conducting thorough analyses. Security measures have been ramped up, and additional suspects continue to be pursued to prevent further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

