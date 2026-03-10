Rapid Resolution: Jaipur Police Reunite Tourist with Lost Fare

In a swift and efficient response, Jaipur's Kotwali police managed to return Rs 27,000 to a Slovakian tourist who accidentally overpaid her taxi fare. The tourist, who was in the city after her flight was canceled, was charged Rs 30,000 instead of the intended Rs 3,000 for her cab ride.

Officials were alerted when the woman checked her bank account and realized the error. She immediately sought assistance from the Kotwali police station. The local police sprang into action, utilizing CCTV footage and support from the Abhay Command Centre to track down the cab.

Through careful coordination with the cab company, the police were able to identify the vehicle and ensure the excess amount was returned to her. The woman expressed gratitude toward the Jaipur police for their timely assistance in resolving the issue before she left for her home country.

(With inputs from agencies.)