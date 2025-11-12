Rajasthan's Intensified War on Narcotics

Rajasthan's Director General of Police, Rajeev Sharma, announced an aggressive strategy to combat the smuggling and distribution of narcotic drugs within the state. The initiative includes deploying anti-drone systems aimed at curbing cross-border trafficking through unmanned aerial vehicles.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Anti-Narcotics Task Force office, Sharma noted that 10 out of the planned 18 check-posts are now operational. He assured that the task force will be suitably equipped to effectively tackle the problem of drug trafficking.

Coordination with central and state agencies is key, Sharma said, in launching a comprehensive crackdown on narcotics networks. The efforts include a dedicated focus by ANTF units, alongside local police assistance, to prevent the supply of narcotics. Traffickers using minors will face severe legal consequences under enhanced laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)