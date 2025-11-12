Downfall of Gabon's Bongo Dynasty: A Tale of Power and Corruption

In a significant turn of events, Gabon's former first lady Sylvia Bongo and her son Noureddin Bongo Valentin were sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges including embezzlement of public funds and money laundering.

Convicted in absentia, a special court in Libreville handed down the verdict amid accusations of manipulating state power under former President Ali Bongo's regime.

The Bongos, who now reside in London, were accused of living extravagantly off their alleged crimes, which marked the end of a 56-year dynasty in Gabonese politics.

