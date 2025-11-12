Dube Cargo Terminal Sees 7% Growth, Boosts KZN’s Airfreight Recovery

Durban’s Dube Cargo Terminal, located within the Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at King Shaka International Airport, has recorded a 7% year-on-year increase in air cargo volumes, marking a significant milestone in the recovery and expansion of KwaZulu-Natal’s airfreight sector.

The latest data reveals that for the current financial year—from April 2024 to March 2025—a total of 15,429 tonnes of cargo passed through the Dube Cargo Terminal. This figure surpasses the 14,424 tonnes handled in the previous year, continuing an upward trend that began post-pandemic and strengthening the region’s role in national and international supply chains.

Post-Pandemic Rebound and Sectoral Drivers

The airfreight sector in KwaZulu-Natal began its recovery between September and December 2023, when the terminal experienced a sharp uptick in demand. This was a significant turnaround from the COVID-19-induced downturn in 2020, which saw widespread disruptions in both domestic and international freight movement.

The rebound has been largely attributed to:

A rise in perishable exports, especially fresh produce and meat, headed for high-demand markets in Europe and the Middle East

A strategic modal shift from sea to air transport for high-value and time-sensitive goods, such as automotive components

The growth of specialised air cargo charters, which offer tailored services for niche industries and urgent shipments

Expanded Connectivity and Infrastructure Investments

Vincent Zwane, Spokesperson for Dube TradePort SEZ, emphasized that improvements in air connectivity at King Shaka International Airport have bolstered the terminal’s ability to support export industries across KwaZulu-Natal. More international flights and cargo services have enabled exporters to tap into global markets with greater speed and reliability.

To support the continued surge in cargo traffic and maintain world-class operational standards, Dube TradePort has committed to significant infrastructure investments. These include:

Bonded warehouses for customs-controlled storage

Cold chain facilities, essential for perishables like fruit, dairy, and meat

Bonded trucking services to streamline movement to and from the terminal

Strategic support for Durban Direct, a route development initiative aimed at expanding international airline connectivity from Durban

“These investments have enhanced the handling of specialised and time-sensitive shipments. Dube Cargo Terminal’s infrastructure and commitment to service excellence is designed to meet these needs while strengthening South Africa’s participation in both regional and global supply chains,” Zwane said.

Supporting Time-Sensitive Sectors

The airfreight growth at Dube Cargo Terminal is particularly beneficial for industries with tight delivery timelines, such as:

Agro-processing and fresh produce

Automotive manufacturing and components

Pharmaceuticals and medical goods

High-tech and electronics sectors

For many of these sectors, air transport provides an essential logistics solution that enables faster delivery, less inventory holding, and greater responsiveness to market demands.

Regional Economic Impact

The sustained growth of the Dube Cargo Terminal is not only a sign of the airfreight sector’s resilience but also a catalyst for economic development in KwaZulu-Natal and beyond. The terminal, situated within one of South Africa’s leading Special Economic Zones, serves as a logistics hub that fuels trade, investment, and job creation.

With increased cargo volumes, exporters and manufacturers gain access to global trade routes, while the region benefits from increased foreign exchange earnings, employment opportunities, and technology transfer in logistics and cold chain management.

Outlook: Strengthening South Africa’s Trade Competitiveness

As the global economy transitions into a new era of integrated, digital, and resilient supply chains, the role of modern air cargo facilities like Dube Cargo Terminal becomes even more crucial. With continued investment, strategic planning, and growing global demand, the terminal is well-positioned to anchor KwaZulu-Natal’s logistics ambitions and bolster South Africa’s trade competitiveness on the world stage.

In light of ongoing investments and proactive route development strategies, Dube Cargo Terminal is set to maintain its trajectory as one of the country’s leading air cargo hubs, connecting African producers to global consumers more efficiently than ever before.