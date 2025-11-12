Left Menu

Justice Sought for MDU's Female Sanitation Workers in Disturbing Inquiry

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has approached the apex court with a plea about allegations that female sanitation workers at Maharashi Dayanand University in Haryana were asked to prove their menstruation through inappropriate means. The SCBA seeks an inquiry and guidelines to protect women’s rights and dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:01 IST
Justice Sought for MDU's Female Sanitation Workers in Disturbing Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has petitioned the country's highest court following shocking allegations targeting female sanitation workers at Maharashi Dayanand University (MDU) in Haryana. They were reportedly coerced into demonstrating their menstruation through explicit photographs.

The plea demands both the Centre and Haryana launch a full-scale inquiry into this unsettling incident. It further urges the establishment of guidelines safeguarding women's health, dignity, privacy, and bodily autonomy during menstruation.

Three individuals connected to MDU have been accused of sexual harassment. Following claims that the workers were mistreated and subjected to humiliation, two supervisors have been suspended pending investigation, with allegations they followed directives from a higher university official who has since denied involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ambition Unveiled: Andhra Pradesh Targets $1 Trillion Investments

Ambition Unveiled: Andhra Pradesh Targets $1 Trillion Investments

 India
2
Energizing Ties: India-US Forge Strategic Power Partnerships

Energizing Ties: India-US Forge Strategic Power Partnerships

 India
3
Rishabh Pant's Triumphant Return Ignites Team India's Spirits

Rishabh Pant's Triumphant Return Ignites Team India's Spirits

 India
4
Historic Life Imprisonment for Cow Slaughter in Gujarat

Historic Life Imprisonment for Cow Slaughter in Gujarat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025