Justice Sought for MDU's Female Sanitation Workers in Disturbing Inquiry

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has petitioned the country's highest court following shocking allegations targeting female sanitation workers at Maharashi Dayanand University (MDU) in Haryana. They were reportedly coerced into demonstrating their menstruation through explicit photographs.

The plea demands both the Centre and Haryana launch a full-scale inquiry into this unsettling incident. It further urges the establishment of guidelines safeguarding women's health, dignity, privacy, and bodily autonomy during menstruation.

Three individuals connected to MDU have been accused of sexual harassment. Following claims that the workers were mistreated and subjected to humiliation, two supervisors have been suspended pending investigation, with allegations they followed directives from a higher university official who has since denied involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)