Revolutionizing Rural Water: Jal Jeevan Mission Launches Cutting-Edge Tools

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has announced a series of digital tools under the Jal Jeevan Mission, designed to enhance community involvement in the sustainable management of rural water systems. The launch was marked by a one-day workshop in New Delhi, where Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil emphasized the importance of grassroots participation.

New initiatives unveiled include a Decision Support System (DSS) for groundwater recharge and a panchayat dashboard accessible on the e-Gram Swaraj portal. The DSS will provide data to district authorities for scientific water resource management, while the dashboard, already utilized by over 67,000 officials, offers real-time water supply data.

To further communication, a community radio program will share success stories in multiple languages, and a comprehensive handbook will guide local water committees. These efforts empower communities to manage their water resources sustainably, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of public welfare through community involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

