Revolutionizing Rural Water: Jal Jeevan Mission Launches Cutting-Edge Tools

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has announced a series of digital tools under the Jal Jeevan Mission, designed to enhance community involvement in the sustainable management of rural water systems. The launch was marked by a one-day workshop in New Delhi, where Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil emphasized the importance of grassroots participation.

New initiatives unveiled include a Decision Support System (DSS) for groundwater recharge and a panchayat dashboard accessible on the e-Gram Swaraj portal. The DSS will provide data to district authorities for scientific water resource management, while the dashboard, already utilized by over 67,000 officials, offers real-time water supply data.

To further communication, a community radio program will share success stories in multiple languages, and a comprehensive handbook will guide local water committees. These efforts empower communities to manage their water resources sustainably, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of public welfare through community involvement.

