Life Sentences for Cow Slaughter Convicts in Gujarat
Three individuals have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court in Amreli, Gujarat, for a cow slaughter case. The court, led by Judge Rizwana Bukhari, also imposed a fine of Rs 18 lakh on the accused. The judgment was delivered under the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2017.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amreli | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant judicial decision, a sessions court in Amreli, Gujarat, has handed life imprisonment sentences to three individuals involved in a cow slaughter case.
The verdict was pronounced by Sessions Court Judge Rizwana Bukhari, who found Kasim Haji Solanki, Sattar Ismail Solanki, and Akram Haji Solanki guilty under the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2017.
Apart from the life terms, Prosecutor Chandresh Mehta confirmed that the court imposed a substantial penalty of Rs 18 lakh on the convicted trio.
(With inputs from agencies.)
