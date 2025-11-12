Supreme Court Actions: Top Stories Unveiled
The Supreme Court tackled key issues: ordered immediate release of lawyer Vikram Singh, explored anticipatory bail approach, set a hearing for the Shiv Sena symbol dispute, questioned Apollo Hospital on EWS compliance, addressed an incident involving attempted shoe hurling, and pushed for HC judgment transparency.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court made several significant rulings and announcements. It ordered the immediate release of Delhi-based lawyer Vikram Singh, who had been detained by Gurugram police in a murder case. This set a precedent for examining anticipatory bail handling, prompting referral to a three-judge bench.
In political matters, the SC scheduled a January 21 hearing for pleas by Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena concerning the allocation of the 'bow and arrow' symbol to Eknath Shinde's group. Additionally, the court addressed concerns over Apollo Hospital's service to economically weaker sections.
Security was a focus too, as the SC sought strategies to prevent incidents like shoe-throwing attempts at the Chief Justice B R Gavai. To further transparency, the SC mandated high courts to detail judgments reserved and pronounced post-January 31, available on dashboards.
(With inputs from agencies.)