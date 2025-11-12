Supreme Court Actions: Top Stories Unveiled

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court made several significant rulings and announcements. It ordered the immediate release of Delhi-based lawyer Vikram Singh, who had been detained by Gurugram police in a murder case. This set a precedent for examining anticipatory bail handling, prompting referral to a three-judge bench.

In political matters, the SC scheduled a January 21 hearing for pleas by Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena concerning the allocation of the 'bow and arrow' symbol to Eknath Shinde's group. Additionally, the court addressed concerns over Apollo Hospital's service to economically weaker sections.

Security was a focus too, as the SC sought strategies to prevent incidents like shoe-throwing attempts at the Chief Justice B R Gavai. To further transparency, the SC mandated high courts to detail judgments reserved and pronounced post-January 31, available on dashboards.

(With inputs from agencies.)