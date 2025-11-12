Left Menu

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Strategic Visits

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to visit the UAE for bilateral discussions before proceeding to the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. He aims to enhance partnerships in various sectors, including energy and AI, and seeks to boost trade and investment opportunities for Canada.

Updated: 12-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:00 IST
Mark Carney
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is gearing up for a significant diplomatic mission. The Prime Minister will visit the United Arab Emirates, where he will hold bilateral talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Their discussion will focus on strengthening the partnership between the two nations across several vital areas: energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.

Following his visit to the UAE, Carney will attend the G20 leaders' summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. This high-profile gathering will offer Carney a platform to engage with international leaders to explore opportunities for increasing Canada's trade and investment prospects. Meetings at the summit will highlight Canada's potential as an attractive partner in various business sectors.

The Prime Minister's office has emphasized that these engagements aim to fortify Canada's international relationships, drive economic growth, and innovate through collaboration. This diplomatic initiative underscores Canada's commitment to global cooperation and sustainable partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

