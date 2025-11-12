Historic Notary Transformation in Gujarat: 1,500 Advocates Sworn In

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel applauded the historic appointment of over 1,500 advocates as notaries in Gujarat, describing it as a significant boost for the state's legal fraternity. Patel handed out certificates to the new notaries during a ceremony at Gujarat National Law University, which also saw the launch of an e-portal aimed at streamlining notary services.

The Chief Minister emphasized the role of notaries in ensuring document authenticity, a step that bolsters both the legal system and the economy by enhancing trust and facilitating 'ease of doing business'. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the digital transformation driving these changes, asserting that the new notary portal aligns with the 'Digital India' initiative, ensuring government services are accessible online.

The portal allows applicants to upload and track documents digitally, cutting down on time, effort, and paper usage—important strides toward paperless governance. The event, organized by the Law Department and the Gujarat Bar Council, highlighted expanded notary positions from 2,900 to 6,000, a move Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said would benefit numerous lawyers.