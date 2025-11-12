Left Menu

Historic Notary Transformation in Gujarat: 1,500 Advocates Sworn In

Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, celebrated over 1,500 new advocate notaries, marking a historic first for the state. This initiative strengthens the 'Justice to All' principle and supports digital transformation with a new e-portal, enhancing authenticity and efficiency in legal processes while boosting 'ease of doing business'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:01 IST
Historic Notary Transformation in Gujarat: 1,500 Advocates Sworn In
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel applauded the historic appointment of over 1,500 advocates as notaries in Gujarat, describing it as a significant boost for the state's legal fraternity. Patel handed out certificates to the new notaries during a ceremony at Gujarat National Law University, which also saw the launch of an e-portal aimed at streamlining notary services.

The Chief Minister emphasized the role of notaries in ensuring document authenticity, a step that bolsters both the legal system and the economy by enhancing trust and facilitating 'ease of doing business'. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the digital transformation driving these changes, asserting that the new notary portal aligns with the 'Digital India' initiative, ensuring government services are accessible online.

The portal allows applicants to upload and track documents digitally, cutting down on time, effort, and paper usage—important strides toward paperless governance. The event, organized by the Law Department and the Gujarat Bar Council, highlighted expanded notary positions from 2,900 to 6,000, a move Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said would benefit numerous lawyers.

TRENDING

1
Railway Board Mandates Comprehensive Staff Verification After Incident

Railway Board Mandates Comprehensive Staff Verification After Incident

 India
2
India Allocates Billions to Shield Exporters from U.S. Tariff Blow

India Allocates Billions to Shield Exporters from U.S. Tariff Blow

 Global
3
Andhra Pradesh to Host Landmark 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025

Andhra Pradesh to Host Landmark 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025

 India
4
Export Surge, Inflation Dip, and Market Gains Shape Business Trends

Export Surge, Inflation Dip, and Market Gains Shape Business Trends

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025