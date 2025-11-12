Justice Served: Life Imprisonment in Decade-Long Land Dispute Murder Case

A local court has sentenced four men to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman over a land dispute that occurred over a decade ago. The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge (I) Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi on Wednesday.

The case traces back to a complaint by Ramprasad Gond on May 24, 2015, from Babhni village. Gond reported that his wife, Premkali, was brutally attacked and killed with an axe by four villagers—Ramnaresh, Rambadan, Mataprasad, and Ramprasad—due to a land dispute.

Following a comprehensive investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused. Upon evaluating the evidence, the court found them guilty, sentencing them to life and imposing a Rs 20,000 fine on each.

(With inputs from agencies.)