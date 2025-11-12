Supreme Court Denies Bail: Assam Professor's Social Media Scandal

The Supreme Court of India has taken a strong stance against an Assam professor, denying interim bail and labeling him a 'threat to young girls'. Md Joynal Abedin, previously teaching at Gossaigaon College, was arrested for making anti-India and obscene posts on social media platforms.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi of the Supreme Court refused to grant bail, describing Abedin's habitual online harassment of women as egregious. Despite his apology and claims of recognizing his mistakes, the professor's past actions were deemed severe enough to warrant continued detention.

The bench expressed shock at the offensive nature of the posts made by Abedin, suggesting that his behavior poses a significant societal threat. The court has urged the Gauhati High Court to address the administrative delay in the Gossaigaon court, emphasizing public safety over individual appeals for bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)