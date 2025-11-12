Delhi's Police Complaints Authority Increases Efficiency in Complaint Resolution

In a marked improvement, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) of Delhi resolved 1,645 complaints in the fiscal year 2024-25, a notable increase from the previous year's 649, as announced by Lt. Governor VK Saxena. The disposal rate improved to 77.02%, reflecting enhanced efficiency and growing public trust.

The Lt. Governor received the PCA's 6th annual report, praising the panel's work and suggesting the adoption of technology-driven systems. Such advancements are expected to streamline processes, ensuring quicker complaint resolution for citizens.

Established in 2018, Delhi's PCA, chaired by retired Justice Poonam Bamba, investigates serious police misconduct allegations including custodial abuse and extortion. It operates with a mandate to uphold justice and maintain public confidence in law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)