Left Menu

Delhi's Police Complaints Authority Increases Efficiency in Complaint Resolution

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) of Delhi significantly increased its complaint resolutions in 2024-25, resolving 1,645 complaints compared to 649 the previous year. Lt. Governor VK Saxena praised the improvement and urged the PCA to adopt technology-driven systems for more efficient processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:34 IST
Delhi's Police Complaints Authority Increases Efficiency in Complaint Resolution
  • Country:
  • India

In a marked improvement, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) of Delhi resolved 1,645 complaints in the fiscal year 2024-25, a notable increase from the previous year's 649, as announced by Lt. Governor VK Saxena. The disposal rate improved to 77.02%, reflecting enhanced efficiency and growing public trust.

The Lt. Governor received the PCA's 6th annual report, praising the panel's work and suggesting the adoption of technology-driven systems. Such advancements are expected to streamline processes, ensuring quicker complaint resolution for citizens.

Established in 2018, Delhi's PCA, chaired by retired Justice Poonam Bamba, investigates serious police misconduct allegations including custodial abuse and extortion. It operates with a mandate to uphold justice and maintain public confidence in law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Deputy CM Defends Development Initiatives Amidst Political Tensions

Karnataka Deputy CM Defends Development Initiatives Amidst Political Tension...

 India
2
Karnataka Implements Groundbreaking Menstrual Leave Policy for Women Workers

Karnataka Implements Groundbreaking Menstrual Leave Policy for Women Workers

 India
3
Sri Lankan Players Exit Pakistan Tour Amid Safety Concerns

Sri Lankan Players Exit Pakistan Tour Amid Safety Concerns

 Sri Lanka
4
Brother Claims Imam's Innocence in Explosive Terror Case

Brother Claims Imam's Innocence in Explosive Terror Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025