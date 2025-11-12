Odisha Eases Land Record Updates with New Amendment

In a significant policy shift, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi sanctioned an amendment to the Odisha Survey and Settlement Rules on Wednesday. This change facilitates easier updates and corrections to longstanding land records.

The new rules authorize tehsildars to amend the Record of Rights (RoR) for land bought before settlement operations, aligning the records with the buyer's name. Previously, buyers were mired in prolonged appeals to the Board of Revenue due to record discrepancies, resulting in delayed resolution.

This policy update is set to deliver significant relief to landowners waiting for records to reflect ownership changes, improving efficiency for thousands of buyers across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)