Left Menu

Odisha Eases Land Record Updates with New Amendment

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved an amendment to the Odisha Survey and Settlement Rules, simplifying the process of updating land records. This empowers tehsildars to update the Record of Rights directly, benefiting land buyers who have faced delays under the old system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:48 IST
Odisha Eases Land Record Updates with New Amendment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy shift, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi sanctioned an amendment to the Odisha Survey and Settlement Rules on Wednesday. This change facilitates easier updates and corrections to longstanding land records.

The new rules authorize tehsildars to amend the Record of Rights (RoR) for land bought before settlement operations, aligning the records with the buyer's name. Previously, buyers were mired in prolonged appeals to the Board of Revenue due to record discrepancies, resulting in delayed resolution.

This policy update is set to deliver significant relief to landowners waiting for records to reflect ownership changes, improving efficiency for thousands of buyers across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The New Age Battlefield: Tech and Strategy Revolution

The New Age Battlefield: Tech and Strategy Revolution

 India
2
Vindication for Officers: Court Clears Police in Anandpal Encounter

Vindication for Officers: Court Clears Police in Anandpal Encounter

 India
3
India Gears Up for T20I Deaf Cricket Clash Against Dubai

India Gears Up for T20I Deaf Cricket Clash Against Dubai

 India
4
GIC Re Reports Remarkable 54% Jump in Quarterly Profits

GIC Re Reports Remarkable 54% Jump in Quarterly Profits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025