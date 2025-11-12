Tragic Red Fort Blast Sparks Urgent Government Response

On Wednesday, the Indian government referred to the car explosion outside Red Fort as a 'heinous terror incident.' The authorities have commanded immediate action to bring those responsible to justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon returning from Bhutan, chaired a Union Cabinet meeting to discuss the incident, emphasizing the nation's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism. The blast, which led to 12 fatalities and injured several others, has prompted ongoing surveillance and deliberations at the highest governmental levels.

The incident has drawn international attention and solidarity. The government's swift response includes a resolution condemning the act and pledging urgent investigations. Further, an inter-state 'white-collar' terror module has been busted, highlighting effective security measures in place.

