Tragic Red Fort Blast Sparks Urgent Government Response

A car explosion near Red Fort, labeled as a 'heinous terror incident,' prompted the Indian government to order immediate investigation. The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirmed a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. The incident caused 12 fatalities and numerous injuries, resulting in nationwide shock and mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:32 IST
On Wednesday, the Indian government referred to the car explosion outside Red Fort as a 'heinous terror incident.' The authorities have commanded immediate action to bring those responsible to justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon returning from Bhutan, chaired a Union Cabinet meeting to discuss the incident, emphasizing the nation's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism. The blast, which led to 12 fatalities and injured several others, has prompted ongoing surveillance and deliberations at the highest governmental levels.

The incident has drawn international attention and solidarity. The government's swift response includes a resolution condemning the act and pledging urgent investigations. Further, an inter-state 'white-collar' terror module has been busted, highlighting effective security measures in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

