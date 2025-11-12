Left Menu

Tensions Surge: Indus Waters Treaty Arbitration Moves to Vienna

Pakistan reports that the next phase of Neutral Expert proceedings under the Indus Waters Treaty will occur in Vienna. The treaty governs the Indus River's use between India and Pakistan since 1960. Following tensions, Pakistan initiated arbitration against India, which withdrew from the proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the latest development over the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), Pakistan has announced that the Neutral Expert proceedings will continue in Vienna next week. The treaty, facilitated by the World Bank in 1960, oversees the water distribution of the Indus River between India and Pakistan.

The IWT's future became uncertain after India suspended the treaty in response to a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based terrorists. Pakistan responded by initiating arbitration under the treaty's provisions, seeking resolution from the Court of Arbitration. Decisions from the court have clarified aspects of the treaty's interpretation.

While India's participation in the Neutral Expert proceedings has halted, Pakistan remains committed and engaged. The Neutral Expert ruled that India's absence will not impede progress, as Pakistan continues to engage in good faith, with the next phase set for November 17-21 in Vienna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

