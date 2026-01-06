Left Menu

Diplomatic Drama: Bangladesh Seeks ICC Arbitration in T20 World Cup Venue Shift

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is requesting the ICC to shift its T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka due to security concerns. This follows BCCI's decision to drop Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, amidst deteriorating diplomatic ties. The ICC is exploring logistical solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:40 IST
Diplomatic Drama: Bangladesh Seeks ICC Arbitration in T20 World Cup Venue Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is pushing for a venue change for its T20 World Cup matches, originally scheduled to be held in India, citing security concerns. While an online meeting between the ICC and the BCB was hoped to resolve the issue, it failed to materialize.

The controversy stems from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) directive for IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their team. The decision appears linked to recent tensions and attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, which have impacted diplomatic relations.

As Pakistan's PSL announces Mustafizur's participation next season, the BCB insists on ICC intervention. Options include moving the games to Sri Lanka or assessing India's security, but logistical challenges persist. A resolution remains pending as time runs short before the tournament's commencement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wildlife at Risk: Maharashtra's Controversial Mining Project

Wildlife at Risk: Maharashtra's Controversial Mining Project

 India
2
FTSE 100 Climbs to Record High Amid Healthcare Stock Surge

FTSE 100 Climbs to Record High Amid Healthcare Stock Surge

 Global
3
RTI Bribery Scandal Unearthed in Odisha: A Closer Look

RTI Bribery Scandal Unearthed in Odisha: A Closer Look

 India
4
Heated Words in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Vows to Crush 'Offspring' Intentions

Heated Words in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Vows to Crush 'Offspring' Intentions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026