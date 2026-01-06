Diplomatic Drama: Bangladesh Seeks ICC Arbitration in T20 World Cup Venue Shift
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is requesting the ICC to shift its T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka due to security concerns. This follows BCCI's decision to drop Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, amidst deteriorating diplomatic ties. The ICC is exploring logistical solutions.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is pushing for a venue change for its T20 World Cup matches, originally scheduled to be held in India, citing security concerns. While an online meeting between the ICC and the BCB was hoped to resolve the issue, it failed to materialize.
The controversy stems from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) directive for IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their team. The decision appears linked to recent tensions and attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, which have impacted diplomatic relations.
As Pakistan's PSL announces Mustafizur's participation next season, the BCB insists on ICC intervention. Options include moving the games to Sri Lanka or assessing India's security, but logistical challenges persist. A resolution remains pending as time runs short before the tournament's commencement.
