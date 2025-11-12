Left Menu

Countdown to the Lai Autonomous District Council Elections

Mizoram's Zoram People's Movement, Mizo National Front, and Congress have released candidates for the upcoming Lai Autonomous District Council elections, slated for December. Voting will occur on December 3, with results announced on December 9. Over 56,000 voters are eligible to decide the council's next composition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:19 IST
Countdown to the Lai Autonomous District Council Elections
The political landscape in Mizoram is gearing up for a significant event as the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and main opposition parties, the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress, unveiled their candidates for the impending elections to the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC).

The elections for the 25-member LADC, one of Mizoram's three autonomous districts, are scheduled for December 3, with the counting of votes to follow on December 9. Party leaders, including ZPM president Lalliansawta and MNF president Zoramthanga, announced their candidate lists in separate functions held in Aizawl.

The Congress has declared its first set of 10 candidates, with plans to announce more later, while the BJP is still finalizing its list in collaboration with its central leadership. The election involves 56,873 eligible voters, including 29,019 women, who will shape the future council's composition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

