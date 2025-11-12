Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Faces Resignation Demands Over Pune Land Scandal

In response to demands for his resignation over a controversial land deal linked to his son, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated he would make a decision based on his conscience. The deal, involving a company connected to his son Parth, was recently scrapped amid corruption accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:24 IST
Ajit Pawar Faces Resignation Demands Over Pune Land Scandal
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a controversial land deal involving his son's company, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is facing calls for his resignation. The now-canceled Rs 300-crore agreement concerning a government-owned plot in Pune's Mundhwa area has led to an official inquiry.

Social activist Anjali Damania has publicly demanded Pawar resign over the alleged scam, to which he responded by saying he would consult his conscience before deciding. Ajit Pawar has defended his son Parth, asserting Parth was unaware of the land's government ownership.

Furthermore, addressing security concerns, Ajit Pawar referenced a recent high-alert status for Maharashtra following a car blast in Delhi. Discussions were conducted with the Chief Minister, and police have been instructed to maintain heightened security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Concerns Loom Over Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour Amidst Islamabad Attack

Security Concerns Loom Over Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour Amidst Islamabad Attac...

 Global
2
Witnessing Cosmic Fireworks: First Glimpse at Supernova's Stunning Early Stages

Witnessing Cosmic Fireworks: First Glimpse at Supernova's Stunning Early Sta...

 Global
3
WeightWatchers Plans To Boost Success With New Pill

WeightWatchers Plans To Boost Success With New Pill

 Global
4
Nigeria's National Assembly Approves Additional Borrowing to Bridge Budget Gap

Nigeria's National Assembly Approves Additional Borrowing to Bridge Budget G...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025