Ajit Pawar Faces Resignation Demands Over Pune Land Scandal

In the wake of a controversial land deal involving his son's company, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is facing calls for his resignation. The now-canceled Rs 300-crore agreement concerning a government-owned plot in Pune's Mundhwa area has led to an official inquiry.

Social activist Anjali Damania has publicly demanded Pawar resign over the alleged scam, to which he responded by saying he would consult his conscience before deciding. Ajit Pawar has defended his son Parth, asserting Parth was unaware of the land's government ownership.

Furthermore, addressing security concerns, Ajit Pawar referenced a recent high-alert status for Maharashtra following a car blast in Delhi. Discussions were conducted with the Chief Minister, and police have been instructed to maintain heightened security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)