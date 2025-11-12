Connaught Place Safety Concerns Escalate After Red Fort Blast

In the wake of a catastrophic blast near the Red Fort that resulted in 12 fatalities, the New Delhi Traders Association has flagged alarming safety concerns in Connaught Place, a bustling commercial district.

The association emphasized the persistent issues of illegal hawking, congestion, and parking violations, which compromise safety. Despite legal orders, over 500 unauthorized hawkers continue operations, posing risks during emergencies.

Referring to the blast, NDTA urges authorities for stricter enforcement and removal of encroachments, ensuring a secure environment for the thousands visiting Connaught Place daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)