Ashley Westwood Takes Helm at Kerala Blasters

Ashley Westwood, a prominent name in Indian football circles, has been appointed as the new head coach of Kerala Blasters until the end of the current Indian Super League season. The club announced the move on Friday, highlighting Westwood's extensive experience and previous successes in the Indian football scene.

Westwood steps in to replace Spaniard David Catala, who departed from his role by mutual consent. Catala had been with the team since March 2025. In their statement, Kerala Blasters expressed excitement over Westwood's appointment, noting his pedigree and the structured approach he brings, honed from his time at the Manchester United Academy.

Having transitioned into management after a professional playing career of over 400 appearances, Westwood's coaching credentials include leading Bengaluru FC to multiple titles and managing teams like ATK and Punjab FC. His understanding of the Indian football landscape and emphasis on team organization and transition is anticipated to lead Kerala Blasters to future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)