Reckless Escort: Former Army Commander's Car Hit by Punjab Police Jeep

In a dramatic incident on the Zirakpur flyover, former Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General D S Hooda (retd) alleged that his car was struck by a Punjab Police escort vehicle before it sped away.

The Punjab Police vehicle was accompanying a VIP, and Hooda, dissatisfied with the incident, took to social media to express his disapproval.

He tagged high-ranking officials, urging action over what he described as a 'deliberate act' that compromised safety and questioned law enforcement integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)