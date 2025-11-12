Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Braces for Monsoon Fury: Preparedness in Full Swing

Tamil Nadu's government is on high alert as the North East Monsoon becomes active. Health Minister Subramanian highlighted measures taken for rain preparedness, including special medical camps and the deployment of personnel and equipment to manage potential impacts in Chennai and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu is gearing up for heavy rains as the North East Monsoon intensifies. Health Minister Ma Subramanian assured on Wednesday that the state's preparations are robust, with Chief Minister M K Stalin and Deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin overseeing the implementation of these measures.

The Regional Meteorological Centre predicts increased rainfall post-November 17, with Chennai already having received 30 cm of rain. A meeting convened by the Chief Minister addressed crucial strategies to mitigate monsoon impacts, bringing together officials, zonal officers, and local representatives.

Key actions include desilting storm water drains and setting up relief measures. Importantly, no major traffic disruptions have occurred despite significant rainfall. Over 22,000 personnel are ready for rain-related duties, backed by extensive equipment and emergency response plans involving special medical camps and evacuation boats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

