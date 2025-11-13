Construction Begins on SH2 Hawke’s Bay Expressway, A Major Regional Transport Upgrade

Construction has officially begun on the State Highway 2 Hawke’s Bay Expressway, marking one of the first major projects in the Government’s new Roads of National Significance (RoNS) programme to reach full construction. Transport Minister Chris Bishop says the launch signals a transformative investment in resilience, productivity, and long‑term growth for the Hawke’s Bay region.

“This project is a major milestone for Hawke’s Bay and for our Government’s transport investment programme,” Bishop said. “It will improve resilience and productivity across the region, and is expected to create hundreds of jobs while under construction.”

The Expressway upgrade forms part of more than $1 billion in road infrastructure being delivered to Hawke’s Bay over the next several years—including the significant Waikare Gorge realignment.

Why the Expressway Matters: A Lifeline for the Region

The SH2 Hawke’s Bay Expressway is one of the region’s most critical transport corridors, linking:

Napier and Hastings

Hawke’s Bay Hospital

Hawke’s Bay Airport

Napier Port, a vital gateway for freight from the central North Island

It also serves as a key route for commuters, emergency services, exporters, and freight operators moving goods ranging from horticulture products to timber and manufactured items.

However, the current two‑lane layout faces:

Increasing congestion

Limited capacity for freight growth

Vulnerability to disruptions

Inability to support projected population expansion

Hawke’s Bay’s population is expected to exceed 200,000 residents by 2048, further intensifying pressure on existing infrastructure.

What the Project Includes: Major Upgrades Across the Corridor

The Expressway upgrade will introduce new four‑lane sections, bridges, and interchanges, greatly enhancing safety, capacity, and travel reliability.

Key components include:

7km of new four‑laning between Links Road/Pākōwhai Road and Taradale Road

A duplicate two‑lane overpass at Meeanee Road

A duplicate two‑lane overpass at Kennedy Road

A duplicate two‑lane bridge over the Tūtaekurī River

A four‑lane grade‑separated interchange at Links Road/Pākōwhai Road

These improvements will eliminate bottlenecks, provide safer intersections, separate traffic flows, and improve journey times.

Construction Timeline: Works to Run Through 2029

The project’s construction will be delivered in staged phases:

2024–2028: Initial construction on the section between Taradale Road and the Tūtaekurī River, including four‑laning

January 2026: Start of the new Meeanee Road overpass

April 2026: Start of the new Kennedy Road overpass

Mid‑2026: Construction begins on the Links Road/Pākōwhai Road interchange

December 2029: Expected full project completion

The staged approach ensures the corridor remains open while minimising disruption to commuters and freight.

Economic and Community Benefits During and After Construction

Beyond long‑term efficiency gains, the construction phase will itself bring major economic benefits:

Hundreds of construction jobs

Increased demand for local contractors and suppliers

Boosted economic activity in surrounding towns and cities

Once complete, the Expressway will:

Cut travel times between Napier and Hastings

Increase safety with separated lanes and upgraded intersections

Improve freight efficiency for exporters

Strengthen resilience in a region exposed to natural events, including recent cyclone damage

“The start of construction today will unlock the Expressway’s future potential for the region, not only when the project is complete, but also during construction,” Minister Bishop said.

A Strategic Anchor in the National RoNS Programme

The SH2 Expressway upgrade is one of the first major RoNS projects to break ground, demonstrating the Government’s commitment to fast‑tracking infrastructure development aimed at strengthening national connectivity.

The RoNS programme focuses on delivering:

High‑capacity motorways

Safety improvements

Freight‑efficient corridors

Better resilience against natural hazards

Hawke’s Bay—still recovering and rebuilding from severe weather events—stands to benefit significantly from investment in safer, more robust transport links.