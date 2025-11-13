Construction Begins on SH2 Hawke’s Bay Expressway, A Major Regional Transport Upgrade
The Expressway upgrade forms part of more than $1 billion in road infrastructure being delivered to Hawke’s Bay over the next several years—including the significant Waikare Gorge realignment.
- Country:
- New Zealand
Construction has officially begun on the State Highway 2 Hawke’s Bay Expressway, marking one of the first major projects in the Government’s new Roads of National Significance (RoNS) programme to reach full construction. Transport Minister Chris Bishop says the launch signals a transformative investment in resilience, productivity, and long‑term growth for the Hawke’s Bay region.
“This project is a major milestone for Hawke’s Bay and for our Government’s transport investment programme,” Bishop said. “It will improve resilience and productivity across the region, and is expected to create hundreds of jobs while under construction.”
The Expressway upgrade forms part of more than $1 billion in road infrastructure being delivered to Hawke’s Bay over the next several years—including the significant Waikare Gorge realignment.
Why the Expressway Matters: A Lifeline for the Region
The SH2 Hawke’s Bay Expressway is one of the region’s most critical transport corridors, linking:
-
Napier and Hastings
-
Hawke’s Bay Hospital
-
Hawke’s Bay Airport
-
Napier Port, a vital gateway for freight from the central North Island
It also serves as a key route for commuters, emergency services, exporters, and freight operators moving goods ranging from horticulture products to timber and manufactured items.
However, the current two‑lane layout faces:
-
Increasing congestion
-
Limited capacity for freight growth
-
Vulnerability to disruptions
-
Inability to support projected population expansion
Hawke’s Bay’s population is expected to exceed 200,000 residents by 2048, further intensifying pressure on existing infrastructure.
What the Project Includes: Major Upgrades Across the Corridor
The Expressway upgrade will introduce new four‑lane sections, bridges, and interchanges, greatly enhancing safety, capacity, and travel reliability.
Key components include:
-
7km of new four‑laning between Links Road/Pākōwhai Road and Taradale Road
-
A duplicate two‑lane overpass at Meeanee Road
-
A duplicate two‑lane overpass at Kennedy Road
-
A duplicate two‑lane bridge over the Tūtaekurī River
-
A four‑lane grade‑separated interchange at Links Road/Pākōwhai Road
These improvements will eliminate bottlenecks, provide safer intersections, separate traffic flows, and improve journey times.
Construction Timeline: Works to Run Through 2029
The project’s construction will be delivered in staged phases:
-
2024–2028: Initial construction on the section between Taradale Road and the Tūtaekurī River, including four‑laning
-
January 2026: Start of the new Meeanee Road overpass
-
April 2026: Start of the new Kennedy Road overpass
-
Mid‑2026: Construction begins on the Links Road/Pākōwhai Road interchange
-
December 2029: Expected full project completion
The staged approach ensures the corridor remains open while minimising disruption to commuters and freight.
Economic and Community Benefits During and After Construction
Beyond long‑term efficiency gains, the construction phase will itself bring major economic benefits:
-
Hundreds of construction jobs
-
Increased demand for local contractors and suppliers
-
Boosted economic activity in surrounding towns and cities
Once complete, the Expressway will:
-
Cut travel times between Napier and Hastings
-
Increase safety with separated lanes and upgraded intersections
-
Improve freight efficiency for exporters
-
Strengthen resilience in a region exposed to natural events, including recent cyclone damage
“The start of construction today will unlock the Expressway’s future potential for the region, not only when the project is complete, but also during construction,” Minister Bishop said.
A Strategic Anchor in the National RoNS Programme
The SH2 Expressway upgrade is one of the first major RoNS projects to break ground, demonstrating the Government’s commitment to fast‑tracking infrastructure development aimed at strengthening national connectivity.
The RoNS programme focuses on delivering:
-
High‑capacity motorways
-
Safety improvements
-
Freight‑efficient corridors
-
Better resilience against natural hazards
Hawke’s Bay—still recovering and rebuilding from severe weather events—stands to benefit significantly from investment in safer, more robust transport links.