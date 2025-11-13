EU Ministers Near Decision on Customs Threshold for Small Parcels

Denmark's Economy Minister, Stephanie Lose, announced that EU ministers are close to reaching a consensus on lifting the customs threshold for small parcels. The move is anticipated to simplify cross-border trade within the bloc.

Speaking to reporters before a meeting in Brussels, Lose expressed optimism about the progress, stating, "I'm really happy that it looks like we will be able to make a decision today to abolish the threshold." This decision is part of broader efforts to enhance efficiency in trade procedures across EU member states.

The potential agreement comes as ministers gather to discuss various economic strategies aimed at fostering closer economic integration and reducing bureaucratic hurdles for businesses across Europe.

