Unraveling the Red Fort Blast: New Footage of Prime Suspect Surfaces

New CCTV footage revealed on Thursday has provided vital clues in the investigation of the devastating explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. The footage captures the prime suspect, Dr. Umar Nabi, entering the city through the Badarpur toll plaza in a white Hyundai i20 on November 10.

The footage shows Dr. Nabi interacting with a toll operator, suggesting his awareness of being on camera as he glances at the surveillance equipment multiple times. Notably, investigators identified a suspicious bag in the back seat, potentially containing explosives, a key piece of evidence according to police sources.

Latter footage depicts Dr. Nabi moving near a mosque close to Ramlila Maidan, further linking him to the tragic incident that resulted in 13 deaths. Police are now working to trace Dr. Nabi's interactions throughout that day, seeking accomplices and analyzing forensic evidence to pinpoint the explosive device used.

