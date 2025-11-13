Mali's Defiance: Foreign Minister Reassures Amid Jihadist Concerns

Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop has refuted claims that jihadists could soon overrun the capital, calling such notions implausible amid growing international concerns over security threats.

Despite al Qaeda-linked groups imposing a fuel blockade, resulting in temporary school closures and long queues at petrol stations in the capital, Bamako is actively hosting a defense exhibition and reopening schools, signaling resilience against external pressure.

The African Union has urged a global response to the deteriorating security conditions, while countries like the U.S., France, and Britain are advising their citizens to leave. Diop maintains confidence in Mali's security forces, asserting that Mali remains open to foreigners despite calls for evacuation.