Pirated Book Racket Busted in Delhi's Literary Underworld

Police have dismantled a racket supplying pirated NCERT books in Daryaganj, Delhi, arresting two individuals. With assistance from NCERT representatives, authorities seized 12,755 counterfeit books. The suspects, Kanishq and Vinod Jain, face legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Copyright Act, as investigators probe further into the network.

Updated: 13-11-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:20 IST
Authorities in Delhi have cracked down on a syndicate responsible for distributing counterfeit NCERT books, apprehending two suspects in the process. The raid took place in Daryaganj, a central district of the capital, following a tip-off received earlier this month.

With legal representatives from NCERT on-site, officials uncovered and confiscated a staggering 12,755 pirated textbooks. Among those arrested were Kanishq, a university graduate without a prior criminal record, and Vinod Jain, previously implicated in a related case last year.

Charges have been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Copyright Act, as the police continue efforts to dismantle the entire printing and distribution network behind the counterfeit book operation.

