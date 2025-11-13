Pirated Book Racket Busted in Delhi's Literary Underworld

Authorities in Delhi have cracked down on a syndicate responsible for distributing counterfeit NCERT books, apprehending two suspects in the process. The raid took place in Daryaganj, a central district of the capital, following a tip-off received earlier this month.

With legal representatives from NCERT on-site, officials uncovered and confiscated a staggering 12,755 pirated textbooks. Among those arrested were Kanishq, a university graduate without a prior criminal record, and Vinod Jain, previously implicated in a related case last year.

Charges have been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Copyright Act, as the police continue efforts to dismantle the entire printing and distribution network behind the counterfeit book operation.