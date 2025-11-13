Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Frontline Visit to Bolster Ukrainian Defenses

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a surprise visit to Ukrainian troops stationed in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia this Thursday.

In a short video posted on Telegram, Zelenskiy can be seen in a bunker discussing critical decisions with servicemen to bolster Ukrainian defenses.

The Ukrainian military has noted a worsening situation at the Zaporizhzhia frontline, with Russian troops accelerating their advance. Zelenskiy's visit underscores the urgent need for reinforced staffing and equipment in response to these developments.

