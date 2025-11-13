Zelenskiy's Frontline Visit to Bolster Ukrainian Defenses

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a surprise visit to Ukrainian troops stationed in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia this Thursday.

In a short video posted on Telegram, Zelenskiy can be seen in a bunker discussing critical decisions with servicemen to bolster Ukrainian defenses.

The Ukrainian military has noted a worsening situation at the Zaporizhzhia frontline, with Russian troops accelerating their advance. Zelenskiy's visit underscores the urgent need for reinforced staffing and equipment in response to these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)