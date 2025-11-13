Behind the Curtain: Antwerp's Double-Edged Jewel Trade

In the wake of the Louvre heist, an alert issued via the 'Pink Diamond' network triggered Belgian police to be vigilant for any moves to sell stolen jewels in Antwerp, a pivotal diamond trade city.

Historically central to the diamond industry, Antwerp also hosts a notorious underworld of jewel trading, where some jewellers with 'questionable practices' serve as conduits for stolen goods.

Amidst stringent investigations and existing trade issues, the missing Louvre jewels remain elusive, highlighting Antwerp's struggle with crime-laden economic sectors.