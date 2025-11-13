Behind the Curtain: Antwerp's Double-Edged Jewel Trade
Following the Louvre heist, French authorities have sought Antwerp's notorious jewellery sector for the missing jewels. Despite Antwerp's reputation, the intact and recognizable stolen loot has proven difficult to fence due to low melt value and distinct features. The investigation highlights Antwerp's challenges with illicit trade amidst a booming diamond sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:30 IST
In the wake of the Louvre heist, an alert issued via the 'Pink Diamond' network triggered Belgian police to be vigilant for any moves to sell stolen jewels in Antwerp, a pivotal diamond trade city.
Historically central to the diamond industry, Antwerp also hosts a notorious underworld of jewel trading, where some jewellers with 'questionable practices' serve as conduits for stolen goods.
Amidst stringent investigations and existing trade issues, the missing Louvre jewels remain elusive, highlighting Antwerp's struggle with crime-laden economic sectors.
Advertisement