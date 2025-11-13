Left Menu

Real Estate Scandal: Arrest of Former Jaypee Infratech Chairman Manoj Gaur

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Manoj Gaur, ex-chairman of Jaypee Infratech, over allegations of diverting $1.66 billion intended for real estate projects in Noida. Complaints led to the investigation, highlighting fund misappropriation and breach of trust. Suraksha Group has since taken over Jaypee's incomplete projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:05 IST
Real Estate Scandal: Arrest of Former Jaypee Infratech Chairman Manoj Gaur

India's Enforcement Directorate has arrested Manoj Gaur, former chairman of Jaypee Infratech, amid allegations of misappropriating $1.66 billion from homebuyers. The scandal has garnered widespread attention as the funds were meant for real estate projects in Noida, including the high-profile Yamuna Expressway.

The probe followed numerous complaints by homebuyers in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, accusing the company of cheating and breaching trust. These developments have prompted legal adjustments to protect buyers caught in unfinished projects after the company's bankruptcy.

Jaypee Infratech was once part of one of India's largest conglomerates until financial collapse forced debt restructuring. The ED's investigation revealed that funds were siphoned to related entities. The ongoing inquiry involves a series of raids and evidence seizures.

TRENDING

1
BJP-Congress Clash Over SIR Intensifies Amid Allegations and Support

BJP-Congress Clash Over SIR Intensifies Amid Allegations and Support

 India
2
ReNew Energy's Mega Green Investment in Andhra Pradesh

ReNew Energy's Mega Green Investment in Andhra Pradesh

 Global
3
Congress's Ramesh Slams RSS for US Lobbying Links

Congress's Ramesh Slams RSS for US Lobbying Links

 India
4
Breaking Barriers: Moneycontrol and InCred Money Revolutionize Unlisted Shares

Breaking Barriers: Moneycontrol and InCred Money Revolutionize Unlisted Shar...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025