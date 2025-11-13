Real Estate Scandal: Arrest of Former Jaypee Infratech Chairman Manoj Gaur
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Manoj Gaur, ex-chairman of Jaypee Infratech, over allegations of diverting $1.66 billion intended for real estate projects in Noida. Complaints led to the investigation, highlighting fund misappropriation and breach of trust. Suraksha Group has since taken over Jaypee's incomplete projects.
The scandal has garnered widespread attention as the funds were meant for real estate projects in Noida, including the high-profile Yamuna Expressway.
The probe followed numerous complaints by homebuyers in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, accusing the company of cheating and breaching trust. These developments have prompted legal adjustments to protect buyers caught in unfinished projects after the company's bankruptcy.
Jaypee Infratech was once part of one of India's largest conglomerates until financial collapse forced debt restructuring. The ED's investigation revealed that funds were siphoned to related entities. The ongoing inquiry involves a series of raids and evidence seizures.