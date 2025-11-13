Real Estate Scandal: Arrest of Former Jaypee Infratech Chairman Manoj Gaur

India's Enforcement Directorate has arrested Manoj Gaur, former chairman of Jaypee Infratech, amid allegations of misappropriating $1.66 billion from homebuyers. The scandal has garnered widespread attention as the funds were meant for real estate projects in Noida, including the high-profile Yamuna Expressway.

The probe followed numerous complaints by homebuyers in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, accusing the company of cheating and breaching trust. These developments have prompted legal adjustments to protect buyers caught in unfinished projects after the company's bankruptcy.

Jaypee Infratech was once part of one of India's largest conglomerates until financial collapse forced debt restructuring. The ED's investigation revealed that funds were siphoned to related entities. The ongoing inquiry involves a series of raids and evidence seizures.