Surveillance Trail: The Last Hours of Dr Umar Nabi

Delhi Police have reconstructed Dr Umar Nabi's final hours, tracking his movements from Haryana to Delhi using over 50 CCTV cameras. His meticulous travel, leading to the Red Fort blast, shows deliberate attempts to avoid detection. DNA tests confirm Umar as the driver of the explosives-laden car.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:30 IST
Delhi Police meticulously traced the last hours of Dr Umar Nabi, from his departure from Faridabad to the chilling events before the Red Fort blast. Their reconstruction, using over 50 CCTV cameras, provides a comprehensive timeline of his movements.

Dr Umar's journey from Haryana to Delhi via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway included multiple stops, demonstrating meticulous planning to evade detection. His deliberate path avoided major roads, instead weaving through the city, highlighting efforts to confuse surveillance.

Confirmed by DNA evidence, Umar, a once-accomplished professional, had reportedly turned radical. His fateful drive culminated in a powerful explosion, causing immense devastation and loss.

