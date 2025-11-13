Gauteng Unveils Digital Licensing System to Transform Public Transport Sector

Gauteng’s public transport sector is poised for a major transformation with the introduction of a new technology-driven operating licensing system, an innovation expected to streamline applications, strengthen data accuracy, and enhance service delivery across all transport modes.

The announcement was made by Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, who described the initiative as a “game-changer” that will modernise the province’s regulatory framework and eliminate long-standing inefficiencies that have fueled frustration across the transport sector.

A Response to Gauteng’s Long-Standing Licensing Backlog

The launch of the digital licensing system forms part of the work of the Gauteng Public Transport Crisis Committee, established in January 2025 to address the province’s extensive operating licence backlog.

Originally focused on the minibus taxi industry, the committee—established and chaired by Diale-Tlabela—includes key stakeholders such as:

The Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA)

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) Gauteng

The Gauteng Provincial Regulatory Entity (GPRE)

As the scale of the backlog became clearer, the committee expanded its mandate to include all public transport modes, such as:

E-hailing operators

Scholar transport services

Metered taxis

Bus operators

This integrated framework represents one of the most comprehensive regulatory reviews undertaken in the province in more than a decade.

Digital System to Clean Up Data, Reduce Fraud, and Improve Transparency

MEC Diale-Tlabela emphasised that the new licensing platform will transform how public transport regulation is managed by:

Digitising application processes

Automating verification checks to reduce human error

Eliminating duplicate and fraudulent entries

Purifying and modernising the entire provincial transport database

Reducing disputes caused by inconsistent or outdated records

Once fully implemented, every operator, route, and licence will be recorded accurately, transparently, and digitally, creating a single source of truth for enforcement agencies and regulators.

This will allow law enforcement authorities to:

Target high-risk corridors

Crack down on illegal operators

Improve route compliance

Reduce violent disputes linked to overlapping or fraudulent route allocations

Steady Progress on Licensing Backlog

Since September 2025, the department has made measurable progress, issuing:

354 operating licences,

Approving 5 049 new applications, and

Sending 2 247 cases for adjudication.

Although the process has been intensive and time-consuming, Diale-Tlabela highlighted that it has fostered a stronger spirit of cooperation across the sector.

“This process has taken time, but it has also fostered a shared understanding that all operators exist for the same purpose, face similar challenges, and must work together for the greater good of the public transport system,” she said.

By verifying each application and reviewing historical data, the department has been able to identify the root causes of the backlog, many of which stem from fragmented databases, outdated systems, and conflicting operator claims.

Crisis Committee Leading Broader Transport Reform

The crisis committee continues to bring together:

Transport operators from all modes

Law enforcement agencies

Municipal representatives

Officials from the Department of Roads and Transport

This collaborative model has allowed for the verification of old, inherited, and current backlogs across the province, helping to restore trust in licensing processes.

The committee also supports broader legislative reforms, including:

Finalisation of amendments to the National Land Transport Act

Implementation of new e-hailing regulations promulgated by Transport Minister Barbara Creecy on 12 September 2025

Gauteng is currently drafting provincial regulations to align with and operationalise the national reforms, ensuring that emerging transport modes—particularly e-hailing—are regulated fairly and consistently.

A New Era for Public Transport Governance

MEC Diale-Tlabela reaffirmed the department’s confidence in the digital licensing overhaul:

“The new system will streamline applications, strengthen data integrity, and improve service delivery for all,” she said.

The initiative represents a pivotal step toward building a more reliable, transparent, and well-regulated public transport system in Gauteng—one that supports economic mobility, reduces conflict in the sector, and ensures fair access to routes and licences.

As Gauteng continues to expand its population and economy, the modernisation of its transport regulatory system marks a critical milestone in its journey toward safer, more efficient, and more equitable mobility.