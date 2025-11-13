Massive Voter Verification Drive Sweeps West Bengal

The Election Commission of West Bengal has embarked on a monumental task to clean up its voter list, distributing an estimated 7.14 crore enumeration forms as of Thursday afternoon. The state's Special Intensive Revision (SIR), now in its 10th day, is a part of a deeply focused effort to ensure electoral integrity.

Officials report that an impressive 93.22% of registered voters have already received their forms, underscoring the exhaustive scope of this revision process. In total, 7,14,40,326 voters are expected to be covered by this initiative.

The SIR exercise, which commenced on November 4, is a concerted effort to purge the electoral rolls of deceased and fictitious names, relying on the diligent efforts of Booth Level Officers conducting thorough door-to-door verifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)