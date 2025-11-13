Left Menu

Massive Voter Verification Drive Sweeps West Bengal

The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal has distributed approximately 7.14 crore enumeration forms, covering over 93% of the electorate. This effort, starting on November 4, aims to eliminate dead and fake voters, with BLOs conducting door-to-door verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:53 IST
Massive Voter Verification Drive Sweeps West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of West Bengal has embarked on a monumental task to clean up its voter list, distributing an estimated 7.14 crore enumeration forms as of Thursday afternoon. The state's Special Intensive Revision (SIR), now in its 10th day, is a part of a deeply focused effort to ensure electoral integrity.

Officials report that an impressive 93.22% of registered voters have already received their forms, underscoring the exhaustive scope of this revision process. In total, 7,14,40,326 voters are expected to be covered by this initiative.

The SIR exercise, which commenced on November 4, is a concerted effort to purge the electoral rolls of deceased and fictitious names, relying on the diligent efforts of Booth Level Officers conducting thorough door-to-door verifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results

Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results

 India
2
Tata Motors Rides on Resilient Strategy Amidst Acquisition and Regulatory Tailwinds

Tata Motors Rides on Resilient Strategy Amidst Acquisition and Regulatory Ta...

 India
3
Turkey's Football Scandal: A Bets and Bans Crisis

Turkey's Football Scandal: A Bets and Bans Crisis

 Turkey
4
Canada and India: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Political Tensions

Canada and India: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025