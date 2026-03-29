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Election Commission Implements Advanced Surveillance for Upcoming West Bengal Polls

The Election Commission has deployed high-tech surveillance methods for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, with real-time video feeds from car-mounted IP cameras on surveillance teams. The polls are scheduled for April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4. Strict MCC compliance and complaint systems are in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 08:59 IST
Election Commission Implements Advanced Surveillance for Upcoming West Bengal Polls
Training programme of polling officers in Siliguri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As West Bengal gears up for its Assembly elections, scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29, the Election Commission has introduced advanced surveillance measures. Vehicles equipped with car-mounted live IP cameras will be used by Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and Flying Squad Teams (FST) to receive real-time polling footage.

The polls will determine the occupants of the 294-seat Legislative Assembly, with major competition expected between the current ruling party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the main opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Vote counting will occur on May 4.

In line with the Model Code of Conduct's strict enforcement, the Election Commission of India has activated a complaint monitoring system featuring a call center, allowing citizens and political entities to report grievances. A total of 5,173 flying squads and 5,200 SSTs have been deployed to ensure prompt attention to complaints across various states and territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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