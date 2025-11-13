Left Menu

Czech Central Bank Ventures into Digital Asset Territory

The Czech central bank has initiated a project to purchase $1 million in bitcoins and other blockchain assets to gain familiarity with digital markets. This portfolio, including a stablecoin and a tokenized deposit, will be evaluated in two to three years. Governor Ales Michl emphasizes readiness for new payment systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:10 IST
The Czech central bank has embarked on an exploratory journey into digital assets, purchasing $1 million in bitcoins and other blockchain-based financial instruments. Announced on Thursday, this initiative aims to provide the bank with crucial hands-on experience in the fast-evolving digital market landscape.

The newly acquired portfolio primarily consists of bitcoins, with the inclusion of a U.S. dollar-based stablecoin and a tokenized deposit. These acquisitions were made through an undisclosed exchange, and while details remain sparse, the bank is clear in its intention to test and implement necessary processes related to digital asset management.

Governor Ales Michl, who has been advocating for the exploration of bitcoin since January, underpins the move as a preparation for the burgeoning arena of digital payments and investments. Michl envisions a future where purchases and investments can be made seamlessly with just a tap, reflecting a notable shift towards accessibility for all investors. "As a central bank, we want to test this path," Michl asserted, signaling a readiness for the digital age in finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

