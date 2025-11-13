EU Investigates Google's Alleged Search Bias Against Media Publishers

The European Union is investigating Google for allegedly demoting media publishers in search results, a policy purportedly aimed at combating scams. The move, risking tensions with former U.S. President Trump, could result in hefty fines if Google is found violating EU antitrust rules.

The investigation centers on whether Google's policies unfairly impact media publishers, potentially breaching the Digital Markets Act, which mandates fair treatment of businesses by digital gatekeepers. Concerns have been raised about publishers missing out on crucial ad revenues due to these policies.

Google defends its stance, asserting that the policy aims to protect users from low-quality content. However, if found guilty, the company may face fines exceeding 10% of its annual revenue, with the possibility of dismantling parts of its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)