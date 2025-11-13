Court Convicts 25-Year-Old for Mehrauli Robbery and Assault

A 25-year-old man has been convicted by a local court for committing robbery and assaulting a youth with a sharp-edged weapon inside the victim's home in Mehrauli, dating back to 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey determined that the accused, Keshav, was guilty under sections 394 and 397 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to voluntarily causing hurt during robbery with a deadly weapon.

While the defense argued that Keshav was wrongfully implicated due to a neighborhood dispute, the consistency in testimonies from the victim, Ravi Kumar, and his mother, as well as the supporting medical evidence, reinforced the prosecution's case. The judge rejected the defense's argument, affirming that the incident was clearly established by witness statements and evidence.