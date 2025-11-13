Left Menu

Court Convicts 25-Year-Old for Mehrauli Robbery and Assault

A 25-year-old man named Keshav was convicted by a court for robbing and attacking a youth in his Mehrauli home in 2020. Despite claims of false implication due to a neighborhood dispute, the testimonies from the victims and medical evidence played a crucial role in the judgment.

  • India

A 25-year-old man has been convicted by a local court for committing robbery and assaulting a youth with a sharp-edged weapon inside the victim's home in Mehrauli, dating back to 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey determined that the accused, Keshav, was guilty under sections 394 and 397 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to voluntarily causing hurt during robbery with a deadly weapon.

While the defense argued that Keshav was wrongfully implicated due to a neighborhood dispute, the consistency in testimonies from the victim, Ravi Kumar, and his mother, as well as the supporting medical evidence, reinforced the prosecution's case. The judge rejected the defense's argument, affirming that the incident was clearly established by witness statements and evidence.

