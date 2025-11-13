Math Teacher Cleared of POCSO Charges After Students Admit False Allegations

A special court has acquitted Vivek Johri, a teacher previously charged under the POCSO Act for alleged molestation, after a significant revelation in court. The students, whose claims led to Johri's charges, admitted they fabricated accusations out of resentment.

The incident began in April 2016 when three students accused Johri, their mathematics teacher, of inappropriate behavior following his reprimand for their mobile phone use in class. Subsequently, the Baradari police station in Bareilly district registered a case against Johri under the POCSO Act, which led to his arrest.

During the trial, the accusers confessed their complaints were false, provoked by anger after being scolded. This admission prompted Special Judge Debashish Pandey to acquit Johri, with Advocate Harsh Kumar Agrawal criticizing the initial chargesheet due to lack of evidence. Johri expressed relief over the acquittal, stating that justice had finally been served.

(With inputs from agencies.)