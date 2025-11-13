Kerala High Court Advises State on Election Scheduling Clash

The Kerala High Court reserved its order on a state government petition seeking to defer the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), citing scheduling conflicts with local body elections on December 9 and 11. The court suggested the government approach the Supreme Court, which is considering similar cases.

Justice V G Arun acknowledged logistical challenges presented by simultaneous SIR and election processes, as outlined by Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup, who noted the need for 1.76 lakh election personnel alongside over 25,000 required for the SIR.

The Election Commission's counsel, Rakesh Dwivedi, argued that 55% of the SIR is complete and advised against intervention to prevent disruption. The High Court will issue its decision next Friday, reflecting both procedural concerns and electoral logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)