Supreme Court Questions Trust In UK's Covid Vaccine Data Over India's

The Supreme Court of India has raised questions over the apparent inconsistency in trust between Covid vaccine data reported by the United Kingdom and India. Petitioners have accused Indian authorities of underreporting deaths due to adverse effects from the vaccine, demanding an independent investigation into the matter.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, while addressing the allegations, challenged the petitioners' reliance on the UK's transparent data, suggesting a need for examining the perceived discrepancy. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the petitioners, cited the UK's higher death numbers as a cause for concern when compared to India's supposedly low figures.

The government, represented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, rebutted the claims, emphasizing India's robust vaccination system and illustrating the pandemic mortality prevention through vaccines. The bench has reserved its decision and requested comprehensive written submissions to decide on potential orders or further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)