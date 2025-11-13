Crafting India's Workforce Future: Shram Shakti Niti-2025

In a move towards creating an equitable workforce ecosystem, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the collaborative efforts behind the draft Shram Shakti Niti-2025. The initiative, aiming to shape India's National Labour and Employment Policy, seeks extensive input from trade unions and employers.

During the consultation in the national capital, stakeholders like Central Trade Unions and employer groups contributed their domain expertise to enrich the policy. The suggestions will lead to modifications that align with International Labour Organisation standards and the Sustainable Development Goals, promoting innovation and worker protection.

Union Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani expressed optimism about the policy's vision for a future-ready labour framework. Participants, including prominent trade and employer associations, lauded the ministry's efforts, confident the final policy will guide India's labour governance effectively in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)