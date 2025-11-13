Tragic Explosion in Firecracker Factory: Two Dead, Investigations Ongoing

A licensed firecracker manufacturing unit became the site of a tragic explosion on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to five others, police reported. The incident, which occurred in Sarai Barai village under Tikaitnagar police station limits, led to widespread panic in the area.

The blast inside the unit was followed by a fire and thick plumes of smoke. According to Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya, the factory was operating with a valid license, and initial findings suggest an internal trigger for the detonation. Emergency services, including fire tenders, were promptly dispatched to the location.

The site has been sealed off for a forensic investigation, while efforts continue to clear debris and search for any potential victims trapped inside. Inspector General Praveen Kumar confirmed the fatalities and ongoing probe into the explosion's cause, as the factory was authorized for up to 15 kg of cracker storage. Authorities remain cautious as they collect evidence and ensure safety measures are in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)