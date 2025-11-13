India–Botswana Deepen Wildlife & Strategic Ties as Presidents Visit Mokolodi

In a significant boost to wildlife conservation and bilateral relations, the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, along with the President of Botswana, H.E. Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, visited the Mokolodi Nature Reserve on the morning of 13 November 2025. The visit marked a historic moment as the two leaders witnessed the release of captured cheetahs from Botswana’s Ghanzi region into a quarantine facility—an important step under Project Cheetah, India’s flagship initiative to revive cheetah populations.

The event symbolised Botswana’s donation of eight cheetahs to India, reaffirming the nations’ shared commitment to biodiversity conservation and deepening a long-standing partnership rooted in environmental stewardship.

Strengthening Conservation Through Collaboration

Wildlife experts from both countries carried out the careful transfer and release of the cheetahs into the quarantine enclosure, where they will undergo mandatory acclimatization before being integrated into larger habitats.

The initiative mirrors India’s broader efforts to restore cheetah populations within its ecosystems and underscores Botswana’s role as a global leader in wildlife conservation. The ceremony also highlighted the strengthening of South–South cooperation in ecological preservation and sustainable biodiversity management.

High-Level Meetings Cement Broader Cooperation Areas

Following the conservation event, President Murmu met separately with:

His Honor Ndaba Nkosinathi Gaolathe, Vice President of Botswana

Hon’ble Dr. Phenyo Butale, Minister of International Relations

These meetings focused on boosting partnerships across multiple sectors, including:

Trade and investment

Education and skill development

Healthcare partnerships and pharmaceutical cooperation

Digital technologies and IT capacity building

Agriculture and food security

Renewable energy, especially solar power generation

President Murmu emphasized that India and Botswana share a relationship based on democratic values, mutual respect, and developmental cooperation. Both sides agreed to deepen policy exchanges, enhance capacity-building programs, and explore greater collaboration under the India–Africa partnership framework.

President Murmu Engages With Indian Community in Gaborone

Before departing for New Delhi, President Murmu addressed members of the vibrant Indian community in Botswana at a reception hosted by the High Commissioner of India in Gaborone. She was accompanied by:

Shri V. Somanna, Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways

Shri Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava, Member of Parliament

Smt. D. K. Aruna, Member of Parliament

In her address, President Murmu praised the Indian diaspora for their contributions to Botswana’s development and for upholding values of hard work, honesty, harmony, and cultural pride. She called them the “true cultural ambassadors of India” and encouraged them to maintain strong ties with their homeland while contributing to Botswana’s growth.

She urged the community to benefit from flagship diaspora engagement initiatives such as the OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) scheme and Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, and to share their experiences of India’s development journey.

A Relationship Grounded in Trust, Shared Values, and Growth

President Murmu reaffirmed that India’s ties with Botswana are anchored in shared democratic ideals and decades of cooperation. During discussions with President Boko, both leaders committed to further strengthening engagements across digital innovation, renewable energy, capacity building, health systems, and skill development, with a focus on expanding opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs.

Conclusion of a Successful Two-Nation African Visit

President Murmu’s visit to Angola and Botswana has been hailed as a success, enhancing India’s presence and partnerships across Africa. She is scheduled to return to New Delhi on the morning of 14 November 2025, concluding an impactful tour that advanced cooperation in diplomacy, development, culture, and conservation.