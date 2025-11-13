Textiles Secretary Reviews Key Schemes, R&D, and Exports During Mumbai Visit

Smt. Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles and Chairperson of the Textiles Committee, commenced a two-day review visit to Mumbai to assess the progress of flagship programmes, institutional performance, and policy implementation across multiple bodies functioning under the Ministry of Textiles. Accompanied by Dr. M. Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms), the Secretary held a series of meetings with state officials, research institutions, export councils, and field-level agencies on Day 1.

The visit aims to accelerate reforms, strengthen coordination between the Centre and states, and reorient the institutional ecosystem to meet India’s evolving textile industry needs—especially in the areas of sustainability, export growth, technology adoption, and skill development.

Centre–State Synergy Discussed With Maharashtra Textile Officials

During her visit, Smt. Rao met Ms. Anshu Sinha, IAS, Principal Secretary (Textiles), Government of Maharashtra, along with other senior state officials. The discussions focused on:

Strengthening coordination between Central and State schemes

Addressing key bottlenecks in Maharashtra’s textile sector

Aligning policy interventions to ensure smooth implementation

Enhancing support for weavers, artisans, and MSMEs in the state

The meeting highlighted Maharashtra’s significant role in India’s textile value chain—from cotton cultivation and spinning to apparel, exports, and technical textiles.

Review at Textiles Committee: Restructuring for Future Needs

The Secretary began the day with a comprehensive review at the Textiles Committee headquarters, examining its functions as defined under the Textiles Committee Act, 1963.

She advised the organisation to:

Restructure and reorient activities to reflect contemporary industry needs

Enhance focus on scientific, technical, and economic research

Strengthen industry-government linkages

Provide evidence-based insights for policy formulation

Support quality, standards, and compliance frameworks for global markets

Smt. Rao stressed that the Committee must evolve into a strategic advisory body that connects ground-level realities with national textile policies.

Visit to SASMIRA: Emphasis on Sustainability, Technical Textiles & Man-Made Fibres

At the Synthetic & Art Silk Mills’ Research Association (SASMIRA), the Secretary reviewed ongoing R&D initiatives in:

Technical textiles

Man-made fibre innovations

Green and sustainable textile solutions

Industrial testing and certification services

She appreciated SASMIRA’s contributions to:

Training and capacity-building

Industry testing facilities

Promoting adoption of technical textiles

Supporting the MMF (man-made fibre) industry

Smt. Rao encouraged the institution to align its research roadmap with global sustainability goals, including recycling, circularity, and low-impact manufacturing.

Weavers Service Centre Review: Boosting Handlooms, Digital Reach & Design Innovation

At the Weavers Service Centre (WSC) under the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Smt. Rao and Dr. Beena reviewed key schemes:

National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP)

Cluster Development Programme (CDP)

Handloom marketing initiatives (exhibitions, trade fairs, domestic outreach)

Design innovation, dyeing, and weaving support

Digital platforms and e-commerce integration for weavers

The Secretary stressed the importance of boosting handloom mark adoption, enhancing brand visibility, and strengthening digital marketplaces to expand domestic and export markets for traditional textiles.

TEXPROCIL Interactions: Expanding Cotton Textile Exports

During the visit to the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL), discussions focused on:

Export competitiveness of cotton textiles

Kasturi Cotton Bharat branding and certification

Export diversification to new geographies

Enhancing value-added cotton product exports

Smt. Rao praised TEXPROCIL for its role in:

Organizing trade fairs and global outreach programmes

Buyer–seller meets

International branding and reputation building

She urged the council to leverage global trade opportunities and emerging FTAs to boost exports.

MATEXIL Consultation: Strengthening Market Access for MMF & Blended Textiles

At the Man-made Textiles Export Promotion Council (MATEXIL), the Secretary reviewed:

Export trends in synthetic and blended textiles

Challenges related to global competition and pricing

Sustainability-driven product development

Strategies to increase India’s market share in technical textiles

She encouraged MATEXIL to adopt sustainable business models and capitalize on India’s growing agreements with international markets to enhance industry competitiveness.

Review at the Office of the Textile Commissioner: Flagship Schemes in Focus

In the evening review meeting at the Office of the Textile Commissioner, Smt. Rao examined the progress of major schemes, including:

PM MITRA Parks Scheme – creation of world-class integrated textile manufacturing zones

PLI Scheme for Textiles – boosting investment in MMF and technical textiles

SAMARTH Skill Development Scheme – providing industry-relevant training across the textile value chain

The Secretary highlighted the need for timely implementation, strong state coordination, and active monitoring to ensure maximum industry participation.

Engagement With Industry Associations

Smt. Rao concluded the day with a high-level meeting involving leading industry associations, representing all segments of the textile ecosystem:

Spinning

Weaving

Processing

Apparel & garmenting

Technical textiles

Handlooms and handicrafts

The discussions focused on:

Policy feedback

Sustainability initiatives

Investment promotion

Technology upgradation

Export facilitation

Roadmap for future sectoral reforms

The Way Forward

The Secretary’s Mumbai visit underscores the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening institutions, driving innovation, supporting exports, and empowering artisans and industry stakeholders. Day 2 of the visit is expected to involve further inspections, stakeholder consultations, and strategy sessions, as India works to build a globally competitive, sustainable, and resilient textile sector.