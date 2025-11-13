Left Menu

Tragic Clashes: A Tale of Two Fatal Altercations

Two separate incidents of violence led to the deaths of a police constable and a student. Constable Aman succumbed to injuries after a fight over music at a wedding, while student Amanat was killed in a brawl involving iron rods. Investigations are ongoing.

A police constable and a student lost their lives in the wake of two separate violent encounters, according to police reports on Thursday. The first tragedy struck when Constable Aman, attending a wedding in Sirasgarh, became embroiled in a dispute over music, leading to a deadly conflict.

The altercation quickly escalated, with participants resorting to physical violence. Aman sustained critical injuries and, despite being rushed to the hospital, was pronounced dead. Law enforcement has filed a case against four individuals, and the constable's body has been released to his family following a post-mortem examination.

In another incident, 18-year-old student Amanat and two companions faced a brutal attack from unidentified assailants wielding iron rods in the Naraingarh area. Although locals intervened, Amanat, bleeding from severe head and chest injuries, succumbed at MM Medical Hospital. The police are probing both cases, gathering evidence, including CCTV footage, to track down the perpetrators.

